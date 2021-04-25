Fines for ignoring Arizona's 'Move Over' could get bigger

And if you can't afford it, Rep. Leo Biasiucci has a solution. The Lake Havasu City Republican got colleagues to approve legislation that allows a judge to let any person work off a traffic fine through community service.

The idea, he testified in committee, was borne out of his own experience when he got a ticket in Phoenix for parking in an alley.

"No signs were posted so I decided to fight it," Biasiucci said.

That landed him in municipal court where he found others also seeking to get out of their citations.

"Over and over again I kept seeing people who were held responsible for their violations," he said. "They couldn't afford it and they would ask the judge for some kind of payment plan.

What Biasiucci said he learned is that a payment plan costs $30 to set up.

"I thought to myself that this is crazy that you have people who are getting a speeding ticket, they can't afford the ticket, and they just keep going down this rabbit hole," he said, with the failure to pay leading to even more fines.

"And that's not what we want," Biasiucci said. "We don't want these people losing their license, losing their registrations because they couldn't pay a speeding ticket."