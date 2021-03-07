Gun groups seek to force banks to do business with firearms industry

“A disturbing trend has developed in which financial institutions are declining to work with entire industries based upon the desires of a small vocal minority who are using the modern-day megaphone of social media to cancel entire lawful commerce and businesses,” Findlay said. And he said there is precedent for what the firearms manufacturers and dealers are seeking.

“Government has a long history of regulating the banking industry and financial institutions,” he said.

For example, he cited the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. It bars discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, martial status, receipt of public assistance or good faith exercise of any rights under the Consumer Credit Protection Act. There’s also the Americans with Disabilities Act which provides civil rights protections to those with disabilities.

Rodriguez bristled at the comparisons.

“Are you equating legislation that is designed to prevent ‘redlining’ in racial discrimination to this bill?” he asked, referring to federal protections against housing discrimination based on race. Findlay backed off.

“I’m not equating it to those two things,” he said. But Findlay said it falls within the statutes of what is and is not permissible.