Officials ID 3 killed in Sunday crash on I-10 south of Chandler

Three people were killed in a crash south of Chandler on Sunday morning, officials say.

About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a wrong-way driver entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 from the westbound off-ramp at Riggs Road, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Martin Sotelo in an email.

The wrong-way car crashed into another car, killing two of its occupants. They have been identified as Eva Michelle Sanchez, 49, and Jacob Adam Morales, 27. Sanchez was from Arizona City and Morales was from Casa Grande. Two people from their car were taken to the hospital, Sotelo said.

The wrong-way driver was also killed and has been identified as 71-year-old Cornel Eugine Ard of Casa Grande.

A third car was also involved, Sotelo said. Two people from that car were treated at the scene.

The area was closed for an extended period of time on Sunday. No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott