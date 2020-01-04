Redistricting Arizona: Will increasingly politically diverse state remain a GOP stronghold?

Attorneys for Mathis and the commission brought a lawsuit to the state Supreme Court to reinstate Mathis. Sixteen days after she was removed, the Supreme Court, which included three Republicans, two of whom were appointed by Brewer, voted unanimously to reinstate Mathis back to her position.

“We really weren’t sure how that would go because, frankly, you know, you like to think that courts are not going to be political, but they’re made up of individuals, and everybody has a particular viewpoint in life,” Mathis said. “Fortunately they ruled unanimously. ... I was very heartened by that.”

Mathis said she’s happy with the map that she and the other members of the commission drew. The nine-district congressional map included four safe Republican districts, two safe Democratic districts, and three competitive districts, she said.

“It’s a big balancing game trying to ensure that … you’re considering and weighing all the criteria and then drawing the lines according to those criteria,” she said.

Setting precedent

Mathis’ removal was just one of six lawsuits that the commission faced during the last round of redistricting. They prevailed in all of them, according to Joe Kanefield, former co-counsel to the redistricting commission.