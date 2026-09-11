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A Delta Air Lines flight to Phoenix from John F. Kennedy International Airport had to return to the New York City airport after the flight crew reported a cabin pressurization issue.

Flight tracking data from FlightAware showed Delta Flight 791 aboard a Boeing 757 departed at 9 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, Sept. 10. The jet was in the air for about 28 minutes before crew members reported the pressurization issue and the flight was diverted.

The plane safely returned to the airport about 10:25 a.m. Eastern, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.

A Delta spokesperson stated that the crew declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic control. Oxygen masks were deployed in the cabin.

None of the flight's 155 passengers or six crew members were injured.

"The flight landed safely, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels," a Delta spokesperson said.