During a heat wave, hot weather conditions don’t always dissipate when the sun goes down; they can last through the night.

“On a typical night, in a lot of places, it cools off quite a bit,” Kalashnikov said. When it cools off, the humidity rises, the air is more moist and fires tend to calm down. Without that cooling effect, fires stay active.

“Essentially, think of it as more hours in the day available for burning compounded over several days and nights,” he said. That enables a fire to continue spreading.

As the atmosphere heats up during a heat wave, the researchers also found increases in dry lightning, which can occur when rain from a storm evaporates before it hits the ground. Lightening frequently sparks wildfires, but without the rain associated with a thunderstorm the flames can spread unchecked.

Across the West, there are a few key differences in the ways heat waves can influence wildfire depending on the specific region. As temperatures rise, relative humidity, which is the amount of water vapor in the air compared to how much it could hold at a given temperature, decreases, according to Climate Central, a research nonprofit.

But a drier heat wave has a much stronger influence on wildfire activity than a more moist heat wave, Kalashnikov said.

“If the heat wave has relatively high humidity, it actually doesn't increase the burned area because the air is moist enough to mitigate the fire risk,” he said. “It's really those dry heat waves that matter.”