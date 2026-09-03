They say patient care will improve if physicians and advanced practice providers are able to see their patients in a timely manner, and if the providers aren't stressed and overworked.

"I certainly hope that it inspires other physicians and providers to look at whether they feel they are being treated fairly and to consider unionization as a legitimate option that can succeed, since we've just demonstrated that it can," Watkins said after the votes were tallied.

"We only represent the outpatient primary care clinicians, so there are lots of other groups with different contracts with Banner that are not part of our group, and we've certainly heard from some of those people."

Providers want more autonomy

Banner Health has locations in multiple states, but Arizona comprises its largest workforce, with about 46,700 employees statewide as of 2025. Banner Health in 2025 was the largest nongovernment employer in the state, according to rankings from The Arizona Republic.

"I hope it spreads to Banner and beyond. A lot of groups out there don't try to out-compete Banner when it comes to pay and benefits and how many patients you see, workflow. Because of how large they are, they set the bar," Watkins said.

Watkins said he expects that by unionizing, providers will have more autonomy in how they care for patients, in how many patients they are expected to care for, and that they will no longer be required to do unpaid work. He hopes the vote serves as an example that unionizing is possible in Right-to-Work states.

"We're proud to show that," he said.