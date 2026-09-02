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Updated flu shots are available in pharmacies in Arizona and across the United States, and medical experts recommend getting one by the end of October to help protect oneself and others from the seasonal respiratory virus.

With mixed messaging about vaccination coming from the federal government and misinformation about vaccines circulating on social media, it may be confusing for the public to know what to do about getting themselves and family members immunized against influenza this season.

Seasonal influenza, or the flu, is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. While most people recover without treatment, it can cause severe illness and death, particularly in vulnerable populations. One hundred and ninety-one U.S. children died of flu-related illness in the 2025-26 flu season, according to preliminary numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"There's so much available information, yet so much bad information," said Dr. Michael Dunn, a primary care physician who sits on the Arizona Medical Association’s Board of Directors. "The fewer people who get the (flu) shot, the easier it can spread through the community. It's like a firewall: the more people who get it, the less chance it has of spreading."

The flu shot is optional for the general public, including schoolchildren, so individuals and families must weigh available evidence and recommendations.

Here are nine things to know about the 2026-27 flu vaccine.

Who should get flu shot