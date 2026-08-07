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Maricopa County has led the nation in West Nile virus cases this year, as of the end of July, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 71 reported infections in Arizona, the state's most populous county was home to 54 of them as of Aug. 4, the CDC reported.

Five people in Maricopa County have died from the virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes. The first reported death related to West Nile virus was in June.

Cases of West Nile virus in the county between Jan. 1 and July 31 have risen nearly 63% compared to the same period in 2025. Last year, in total, seven people died, and 56 people were infected.

Here's what to do to avoid infection.

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is a disease most commonly spread to humans by mosquito bites. It is not transmitted through the air or by touching animals.

Spikes in infection rates nationwide typically occur in late August to early September but last through all of mosquito season, the CDC said.

About 80% of infected people don't develop symptoms.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Symptoms typically begin two to six days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, but it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.