"I get it, it's history," he said. "But there's no time to heal because it's still ongoing."

Baldenegro said time doesn't make everything go away, but he felt the city could have removed the materials swiftly and possibly reintroduced them slowly over time. Baldenegro said he's not going to tell people when they should move on.

How do residents feel about the new mural?

Hinojos said residents at the complex shared mixed feelings regarding the repainting of the mural, including sadness and questioning why she was changing it.

Others, like Gabby and Alex Muñoz, whose first-floor residence Hinojos is painting right outside of, have been kept awake until 3 a.m. for the past few weeks.

That's because of the noise, not the content of the painting itself.

The Muñozes were not too familiar with Chávez’ legacy in the farmworker’s movement, but said they did hear about the allegations against him.

Despite being kept awake for hours, the Muñozes said they had no issue with the repainting because they understood someone was working.

Carlos Panduro, who lives in another residence at the complex and is related to the Muñozes, also said he has no problem with the changes to the mural or the renaming of the holiday, which several cities in the Phoenix-area Valley did.

Before the accusations were unearthed, Panduro said in a Spanish interview that he knew Chávez as a man who “helped a lot of people.” He learned about the accusations from Spanish television news, Panduro said as the Univision news jingle played on his TV.