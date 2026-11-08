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MESA — A deadly crash between a public school bus and a passenger vehicle in Mesa was a result of speeding, police said a day after the collision that killed two.

The crash, around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 near Southern Avenue and 80th Street, killed two adults in the passenger vehicle and hospitalized the bus driver, according to Mesa police. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene from injuries in the crash in which the passenger vehicle's speed was a contributing factor, police said.

"This information remains preliminary, and the investigation is ongoing," Mesa Police Detective Robert Katz said in a Nov. 7 email.

Police added no students were aboard the Mesa Public Schools bus at the time of the fatal crash. The bus driver remained hospitalized on Nov. 7 and was receiving medical treatment, according to Katz.