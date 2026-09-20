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A Peoria man was indicted on federal charges alleging he hid his ownership in a health care treatment company and submitted fraudulent charges for services to Native Americans through Medicaid totaling $33 million.

Maurice Marcell Williams, 48, faces prison and the loss of homes in Peoria and Waddell and a Rolls Royce he bought using the funds he received, which ran to nearly $20 million.

The indictment in U.S. District Court in Phoenix claimed Williams operated Thinking and Learning Together 2, LLC, a behavioral treatment provider in Phoenix, even though corporate records for the business list his son as running the company.

Williams is a felon, something he didn’t disclose when applying as a service provider with the state’s Medicaid system, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Phoenix.

Between May 2022 and May 2023, the company wound up billing AHCCCS for services that were never rendered, the government said. AHCCCS paid Williams’ company about $19.7 million based on the claims.

“Williams specifically targeted AHCCCS members who were covered under the American Indian Health Care Program (AIHP) fee-for-service plan available to Native Americans,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Phoenix said in a statement.

The AIHP program was an inviting target for scammers, the indictment said.