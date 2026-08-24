But she made it clear a decade ago, when Biggs first ran for Congress, that she thought he was the force behind the death of her legislation about Colorado City and also held a grudge over her very visible push for its passage.

"After I came up with a viable solution to deal with the systemic corruption in Colorado City, (Biggs) treated me so bad I couldn't represent my constituents the way I wanted to,'' she told The Arizona Republic at the time.

"I don't remember anything about this particular issue,'' Biggs said when asked about his discussions with Ugenti-Rita on the Colorado City legislation.

Asked about any actions he might have taken to undermine her other bills, he responded, "I'm not going to disclose what we talked about on other issues. I think that those are private conversations.''

Ugenti-Rita, in her 2016 comments to The Republic, said the death of her House-passed legislation in the Senate had profound effects.

"Women and children suffered three years longer than they should have because he protected the bad guys,'' she said, noting that it took that long for the Justice Department to intervene. "That's what bothers me.''

She isn't the only one who took aim at Biggs.

In a 2016 email to constituents, Republican Rep. Kelly Townsend described what she said was Biggs' reaction after she went on the radio in 2013 to express her frustration about the death of Ugenti-Rita's proposal.