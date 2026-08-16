"The events referenced are alleged to have occurred almost 50 years ago," Gaynor told the Journal Sentinel. "Dr. Dettmann has no independent recollection of the individuals making these allegations and is unaware of any evidence supporting the claims being asserted."

The complaint, filed by lawyers for Heider and Lukezich from the Brookfield, Wisconsin, law firm of Cannon & Dunphy, says that Dettmann was treating Lukezich for infertility in the 1980s when she was in her 20s.

After unsuccessful fertility medicine and surgery, Dettmann suggested artificial insemination with donor sperm and told Lukezich the sperm was from an anonymous "healthy young medical student," the lawsuit alleges.

"Dr. Dettmann further represented that the identity of the donor would be unknown to Mrs. Lukezich, and that Mrs. Lukezich’s identity would be unknown to the donor," the lawsuit says.

"Dr. Dettmann, without the knowledge or consent of Mrs. Lukezich and contrary to his specific representations to her, did not use sperm from an anonymous donor; that instead, Dr. Dettmann used his own sperm to inseminate Mrs. Lukezich."

Heider was born Feb. 13, 1983, and after his birth, the lawsuit says Dettmann continued to provide gynecological and fertility care to Lukezich and never disclosed that it was his own sperm he used to inseminate her and that Heider was his biological son.

Dettmann's actions were malicious and intentionally disregarded Lukezich's rights, according to the lawsuit, and he also allegedly inseminating other patients, resulting in Heider having numerous known and unknown siblings.

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