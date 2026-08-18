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An 18-year-old man is in custody after "intentionally" driving his vehicle into the Mesa home of his ex-girlfriend on Aug. 16, police said.

At about 1:45 a.m., Collin Knight crashed his car into an occupied home near East Baseline Road and South Windsor, said Jose Aguirre, a spokesperson for Mesa police. He also threw a brick at the home, court records stated.

The investigation determined Knight was previously in a relationship with a victim inside the home, Aguirre said.

Four residents were inside the home that was struck, according to court documents. No major injuries were reported, Aguirre said.

Knight drove his red Hyundai Elantra through the brick wall of a bedroom that had three victims inside, the documents stated. One victim sustained minor injuries. She told police she had been in a romantic relationship with Knight for about six months.

A second victim, who had engine coolant on his body, was “under the engine compartment” when the car collided with the home, the records stated.

Knight left the scene before police arrived but was taken into custody nearby, according to Aguirre. He was seen on foot running away from the scene, according to court documents.

Officers wrote in court documents that Knight admitted he was trying to destroy the victim’s home and “hoped to kill themselves.”

While being medically evaluated, Knight told police he smoked marijuana “the entire day and had ingested approximately eight Xanax bars,” the records said.