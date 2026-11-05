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As Northern Arizona begins to recover from disastrous floods, evacuation orders begin to be lifted.

Yavapai County lifted its orders for all areas on Wednesday but warned residents to prepare for possible disruptions to electricity, water and other services upon returning home. The county reported that 253 homes had been evacuated since Sunday.

Water levels were receding, but rescue crews were working to complete safety assessments, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Travelers were also warned not to use State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon, as it remains closed. Travelers will be rerouted to State Route 179 and Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation crews have begun making repairs to the flooded areas.

The severe weather prompted Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency to unlock critical funding following the “catastrophic” rains and flash flooding on Monday.

Here’s what to know about road closures and how northern Arizona is faring.

Hundreds of Yavapai homes damaged

The county declared a countywide emergency on Monday, requesting assistance.

Yavapai County reported that 466 homes were impacted by the floods and severe rains, according to a news release.

Authorities also continued searching for Benny Sutton Jr., 63, who went missing on Sunday from the Castle Hot Springs area.