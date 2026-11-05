As Northern Arizona begins to recover from disastrous floods, evacuation orders begin to be lifted.
Yavapai County lifted its orders for all areas on Wednesday but warned residents to prepare for possible disruptions to electricity, water and other services upon returning home. The county reported that 253 homes had been evacuated since Sunday.
Water levels were receding, but rescue crews were working to complete safety assessments, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Travelers were also warned not to use State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon, as it remains closed. Travelers will be rerouted to State Route 179 and Interstate 17.
Arizona Department of Transportation crews have begun making repairs to the flooded areas.
The severe weather prompted Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency to unlock critical funding following the “catastrophic” rains and flash flooding on Monday.
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Here’s what to know about road closures and how northern Arizona is faring.
Hundreds of Yavapai homes damaged
The county declared a countywide emergency on Monday, requesting assistance.
Yavapai County reported that 466 homes were impacted by the floods and severe rains, according to a news release.
Authorities also continued searching for Benny Sutton Jr., 63, who went missing on Sunday from the Castle Hot Springs area.
Sutton's vehicle was found fully submerged in rushing floodwaters in a wash about two miles downstream from Castle Hot Springs Resort, according to authorities.
A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter crew lowered a rescuer onto the roof of Sutton's submerged truck and confirmed he was not inside the vehicle.
Search efforts continued with ground personnel, search dogs and drone teams focusing on areas upstream and dense debris piles downstream, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Road closures along SR 89A
State Route 89A was closed to travelers, and local canyon residents would need to provide proof of residency to access Sedona for goods and services, the city said in a social media post.
Traveling to Flagstaff was prohibited, the city said.
No new resort, hotel or Airbnb guests will be permitted until further notice, the city said.
SR 89A had exposed guardrail support and other infrastructure damage, according to an ADOT press release.
There was no estimated time for completion, the department said.