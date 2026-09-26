Carlson said he didn’t blame Turning Point but was “frustrated” because he reached out multiple times.

“I said, ‘Are you aware that you guys are saying that you have Christian values, but one of your people that uses your platform to promote himself convinced someone to drop out of high school and started living with each other?’ … They didn’t reply,” Scott Carlson said.

While Carlson does not have her high school diploma, she and her parents dispute the reasons why. She claims they're withholding it, while they claim she didn't finish multiple classes after refusing to return home.

A spokesperson for Turning Point USA declined to comment.

Sharp is not an employee or contributor for Turning Point USA; rather, he said he attends TPUSA’s public events as an invited guest. On Sept. 26, Sharp was slated to speak at the organization’s “Clean up America Tour” in Salt Lake City.

Dana Carlson said her experience is an unusual grief process.

“It almost feels like a death … but I can see her on Instagram. It is the most bizarre feeling. Like, I like lost my child, but she’s still there,” Dana Carlson said.

Sharp, Carlson commit to 'conservative lifestyle' and each other

Carlson's conflict with her parents remains a sore spot.

“No matter what happens, I love my family. I don’t want it to be like this," she said.

Still, she and Sharp are committed to live what they call a “conservative lifestyle.”