• Each tour can accommodate up to 35 people — close to triple the number of moon walkers in the Apollo missions.

How long does it take to visit Meteor Crater?

Floor tours last about two hours round-trip.

After guests check in at the visitor center, the experience will begin with a safety briefing and tour introduction, followed by the hike into the crater.

Upon returning to the visitor center from the crater hike, guests can explore the museum exhibits, theater, gift shop and cafe.

Can anyone hike to the bottom of Meteor Crater?

No. Meteor Crater staff said the hike to the crater floor is an advanced hike and not for beginners.

Hikers who embark on the floor tour must be experienced and comfortable with steep and uneven terrain.

When do floor tours begin at Meteor Crater?

Floor tours leave at 9 a.m. every Saturday. They started May 16.

How much is the floor tour at Meteor Crater?

Meteor Crater's floor tour costs $125 per person. The cost of general admission, which is $29 per person, is included in the price. Space is limited. It is recommended that you book ahead of time via the website.