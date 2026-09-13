The three gates that O'odham people have used to move back and forth are currently under an informal agreement with the government, with only O'odham tribal members allowed through to access services like health care.

Back at the San Miguel Gate, a helicopter hovered overhead as the tribal delegation stopped at the Tadai Me:i prayer camp.

To access the north side of O'odham lands, tribal members who are citizens of Mexico can use the gate but only to travel within reservation borders, Jose said. "They can only enter the reservation to get services like domestic services, health care, education and other such services," he said. That requires a phone call, or if the tribal member lacks a phone, ringing a special bell on the gate, which is kept locked except for passage.

To use a port of entry, they would have to request a permit to enter the United States. The permits, known as I-94 permits, would be coordinated through the tribe, Jose said. "They'll issue them a permit for a day, a couple days, or however long they need to be here."

The Big Beautiful Bill instituted a $1,000 "parole" entry fee for visitors who don't have documentation like a visa or other authorization documents. And that's per trip.

Jose said one elder walked through the wash nearby to catch a ride to Sells. "The government apprehended him and they deported him back to Mexico, and released him in Nogales," he said. "This guy doesn't speak English. He speaks a little bit of Spanish, but mostly speaks O'odham."

The elder had no money or way to call for help, so he had to try and hitchhike home. It took about a week.