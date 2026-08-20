Conservationists: Rule helps protect habitat

The roadless rule was enacted under the Clinton administration after large-scale industrial logging destroyed habitat for wildlife and degraded watersheds to the detriment of downstream communities.

“Building roads into these last intact forests fragments them,” said Taylor McKinnon, the Southwest Director for the Center of Biological Diversity. It's kind of like a beautiful quilt, he said. The quilt as a whole is greater than if you were to cut it up into many smaller pieces. “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

Roadless areas are an important refuge for imperiled wildlife like Mexican spotted owls and jaguars in Arizona, he said. “Building roads, opening them to various forms of development, would diminish that.”

The rule also helps protect the water resources that many Western states rely on, environmentalists say. Road construction can disturb natural hydrology, said Kate Groetzinger, the communications director for the Center for Western Priorities. In turn, it can increase sedimentation in streams and create poorer water quality.

“Our national forests are incredible water filters,” she said. The water that runs through forests ends up in reservoirs that supply drinking water to millions of people in cities like Phoenix.

Feds: Rule will prevent wildfires