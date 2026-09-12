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"I guess that's karma for splitting up on our anniversary night," he said.

After getting in an argument with his wife on their 20th wedding anniversary, a last-minute decision to spend a night in the great outdoors almost turned fatal in less than three hours for a Chino Valley man.

"It was a spur-of-the-moment camping trip," Jason Hackett, 48, said. "Me and my wife had a little spat, so I just needed to get away for a little bit."

Hackett was only planning on spending the night in his camper on July 29 before returning home, but things took a turn for the worse when he went outside.

"I just finished off a six-pack of beer, because who goes camping without beer?" Hackett said, "And I had to use the restroom, so I walked up to a tree that was right next to my van, turned on my flashlight, and there it was."

A fully grown Western diamond rattlesnake appeared right in front of Hackett, he said. Before he even had the chance to flinch, he said the snake lunged at him.

He was bit on his left leg near the rear of his calf, and as an amputee, Hackett knew he had to make a move before matters got worse.

In shock, Hackett made his way back to his van, picked up his phone and called his wife, who then called 911.

"After talking to my wife, the 911 operator told me to sit still in a chair, to keep my leg elevated right around my heart level and to stay calm." Hackett said.

From the moment he got off the phone with his wife, Hackett said he experienced intense muscle spasms, a burning sensation and lightheadedness before deputies arrived.