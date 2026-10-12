“The longer that we wait for restoration to happen, the more potential there is for our business, for other small businesses … to not survive,” she said.

For the current season, the North Rim has offered limited trail access and no overnight hotel or cabin lodging in the park, though the North Rim Campground reopened June 1. As of early October, several trails remained unavailable to the public – including the North Kaibab Trail, a major tourist draw, said Amanda Podmore, the conservation co-director of the Grand Canyon Trust.

Podmore said there are several visitor services yet to be restored since the fire. The Grand Canyon Lodge, North Rim Visitor Center, permanent bathrooms and most restaurants are still closed, she said.

While the park service has worked extensively for over a year to reopen the North Rim, Podmore said, the lack of usual amenities has hurt the local economy.

“There’s much ahead of us,” she said. “We see the North Rim Restoration Act as one really important tool in the toolbox for rebuilding.”

The August flood only exacerbated damage to the park, Podmore said. With staff now focusing on two natural disaster recoveries, she said, restoration efforts have slowed down.

Molly McKee, who operates Above and Beyond Grand Canyon Tours with her husband, Cory Lander, said bookings were already lower than usual before the flood, even though their sightseeing and hiking tours operate primarily on the South Rim.

McKee said the shortage of drinking water, closures of campgrounds and other lodging and restaurants since the flood have all kept customers away.