It’s extremely rare for a jaguar to walk in front of a trail camera in Southern Arizona, but don’t tell that to the region’s newest spotted star.

For the second time in two weeks, a conservation group has released clear, unmistakable video of Cinco the jaguar, so nicknamed because he is just the fifth of his endangered species to be recorded in the U.S. since 2011.

The black-and-white footage unveiled Tuesday by the Center for Biological Diversity shows the healthy-looking apex predator moving across a rocky slope — first one way, then the other — in an undisclosed mountain range somewhere south of Tucson.

“Seeing this incredible jaguar roaming in Arizona’s wild sky islands is a powerful reminder that these cats belong in the American Southwest and northern Mexico,” said Russ McSpadden, Southwest conservation advocate for the Tucson-based environmental group.

Cinco showed up in three clips recorded by the center’s remote, motion-activated cameras in March and April. The cameras also caught a bear, a mountain lion, a bobcat, a deer, a ringtail and a fox crossing the same patch of rocky ground.

Last week, the University of Arizona Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center released its own footage of Cinco, filmed in full color and with sound as the cat sniffs the ground and licks his lips at a site where the scientific group previously captured still photos of him in February and March.