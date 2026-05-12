It’s extremely rare for a jaguar to walk in front of a trail camera in Southern Arizona, but don’t tell that to the region’s newest spotted star.
For the second time in two weeks, a conservation group has released clear, unmistakable video of Cinco the jaguar, so nicknamed because he is just the fifth of his endangered species to be recorded in the U.S. since 2011.
The black-and-white footage unveiled Tuesday by the Center for Biological Diversity shows the healthy-looking apex predator moving across a rocky slope — first one way, then the other — in an undisclosed mountain range somewhere south of Tucson.
“Seeing this incredible jaguar roaming in Arizona’s wild sky islands is a powerful reminder that these cats belong in the American Southwest and northern Mexico,” said Russ McSpadden, Southwest conservation advocate for the Tucson-based environmental group.
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Cinco showed up in three clips recorded by the center’s remote, motion-activated cameras in March and April. The cameras also caught a bear, a mountain lion, a bobcat, a deer, a ringtail and a fox crossing the same patch of rocky ground.
Last week, the University of Arizona Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center released its own footage of Cinco, filmed in full color and with sound as the cat sniffs the ground and licks his lips at a site where the scientific group previously captured still photos of him in February and March.
“What makes this (video) especially compelling is that it captures the jaguar actively using scent as it returns to the same location, a behavior we rarely get to document this clearly,” said Susan Malusa, director of the Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center.
The group has now detected Cinco more than 20 times, many of them repeat visits to familiar places, suggesting “site fidelity” by an animal that isn’t just passing through, Malusa said.
The research and conservation center conducts monitoring year-round using an array of remote cameras and a network of scientists, students and trained volunteer researchers. Since 2012, the team has racked up more than 240 detections — including photos, videos and DNA samples — from all five known jaguars in the U.S. The group has also captured more than 50 detections of ocelots, Southern Arizona’s other, smaller rare cat species.
“Our research contributes long-term data that can inform land managers and decision-makers on the importance of maintaining permeability across these systems, not only for jaguars, but for a wide range of species that depend on connected habitats, including those that are threatened or endangered,” Malusa said.
But that permeability is currently under serious threat, McSpadden warned.
“Tragically, jaguars’ northern range is being ripped apart by Trump’s border wall construction, along with mining, groundwater depletion and climate-driven drought,” he said. “We need to take urgent action to protect our vital cross-border ecosystems so jaguars can continue prowling the Southern Arizona landscape alongside bears, pumas and ringtails. A landscape this wild is too precious to sacrifice.”
In 2015, the Center for Biological Diversity teamed up with the environmental group Conservation CATalyst to release the first-ever video of a wild jaguar in Arizona, a male that lived for a time in the Santa Rita Mountains and came to be known as El Jefe.
Two years later, the center released video footage of another wild jaguar, a male cat nicknamed Sombra, in the Chiricahua Mountains.
A total of nine individual cats, distinguished by their distinctive patterns of spots, have been documented in Southern Arizona and Southeastern New Mexico since 1996, including one caught on camera multiple times in 2023 in the Huachuca and the Whetstone mountains.
In 2025, the San Xavier District of the Tohono O’odham Nation passed a resolution recognizing the jaguar as a sacred animal and calling for stronger habitat protections and the reintroduction of the species across parts of its historic range in the U.S.
“I have prayed for the return of jaguars to these mountains, part of the ancestral lands of the O’odham” said Austin Nunez, chairman of the tribe’s San Xavier District in a written statement. “Jaguars are protectors of the people and are a part of our spiritual life and our connection to this land. Seeing a jaguar still moving through these mountains gives me hope for future generations and reminds us of our responsibility to protect these majestic animals and the places they depend on.”
Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean