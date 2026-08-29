"It will not only benefit jaguars, it will benefit other species: bears, deer, puma, bobcats. Of the camera traps I set, less than 1% of the images were of jaguars. For every jaguar, you have thousands of other animals, using the same landscape," said Marín.

'Teenagers don't go far from mom'

Marín set up his first remote cameras in 2020 while working on his PhD at the University of Arizona. He finished his PhD work and obtained his doctorate in December 2025.

He captured video in 2021 of the first of six male jaguars seen by his remote cameras. In Southern Arizona and Southwest New Mexico, nine males have been captured on remote cameras since 1996, including five found in Southern Arizona since 2011.

Two of those six males "looked young at that point. That was a good indication. They were like juveniles. That means they hadn’t gone that far — teenagers don’t go far from mom. That meant females were not that far away," Marín said.

The jaguar Marín confirmed to be a female, whom he nicknamed Lola, was captured on camera in April 2023. But Marín said he didn't discover the video image of the animal until September 2025 because he hadn't had time to check that camera and a lot of the others on the Cuenca preserve, as he was too busy wrapping up work on his PhD dissertation.

"The camera was sitting there for two years. I had to write and do all my stuff. It takes awhile," he said.