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The woman who filed a "homewrecker" lawsuit against former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wants to call her as a witness in court this week.

Sinema, I-Arizona, is accused of breaking up the 14-year marriage of her former bodyguard, Matthew Ammel.

His ex-wife, Heather Ammel, is suing Sinema using North Carolina’s “homewrecker” law. The rare law allows spouses to sue the person who broke up their marriage.

Sinema has not denied having a sexual affair with her former employee. Instead, she has argued that the lawsuit should not stand because the affair did not take place in North Carolina.

As part of the legal battle, Sinema has provided details about a coast-to-coast sexual affair with a person on her payroll that began at the end of her Senate term. The suit has also publicized private text messages between Sinema and Matthew Ammel about sex, drugs and politics.

What's next in the case?

An evidentiary hearing in the case is set for Aug. 19. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina Western Division.

Heather Ammel plans to call herself, her ex-husband and Sinema as witnesses, according to a court filing.

Sinema also intends to call live witnesses at the hearing, according to a notice from her lawyer.

What happened between Sinema and her bodyguard?

Sinema, who is not married, is a former Democrat-turned-independent U.S. senator from Arizona. Her affair with Matthew Ammel began toward the end of her term in the Senate, according to a deposition in the case.