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The road connecting Arizona to its closest beach is getting a pricey makeover.

The Mexican government is investing 1.8 billion pesos, equal to about $100 million, to rebuild Federal Highway 8, the main road connecting Arizona with the Sonoran fishing village of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point. The work aims to improve safety and offer faster access for vacationers visiting from Arizona.

The funding was secured after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expanded the state highway budget for Sonora, the Mexican state where Puerto Peñasco is located.

The road work will improve about 88 kilometers (equal to about 55 miles) of the highway, according to Sonora Gov. Francisco Alfonso Durazo Montano.

"We continue to promote infrastructure that connects communities and paves the way for new opportunities," Durazo Montano said in a social media post, translated from Spanish.

Puerto Peñasco is the closest beach from Tucson.

It's nicknamed "Arizona's beach" because of the many Arizonans who road trip to the beach or own condos there.

What repairs mean for Rocky Point travel

The upcoming modernization of Highway 8, which will include wider lanes and berms, is part of a nationwide roadway repair effort in Mexico called the Megabachetón, which focuses on repaving highways and filling potholes.

Conditions on Highway 8 matter to Puerto Peñasco tourism because it's the only paved entry route for Arizona travelers heading there who enter Mexico via the Lukeville Port of Entry.