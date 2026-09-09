The road connecting Arizona to its closest beach is getting a pricey makeover.
The Mexican government is investing 1.8 billion pesos, equal to about $100 million, to rebuild Federal Highway 8, the main road connecting Arizona with the Sonoran fishing village of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point. The work aims to improve safety and offer faster access for vacationers visiting from Arizona.
The funding was secured after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expanded the state highway budget for Sonora, the Mexican state where Puerto Peñasco is located.
The road work will improve about 88 kilometers (equal to about 55 miles) of the highway, according to Sonora Gov. Francisco Alfonso Durazo Montano.
"We continue to promote infrastructure that connects communities and paves the way for new opportunities," Durazo Montano said in a social media post, translated from Spanish.
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Puerto Peñasco is the closest beach from Tucson.
It's nicknamed "Arizona's beach" because of the many Arizonans who road trip to the beach or own condos there.
What repairs mean for Rocky Point travel
The upcoming modernization of Highway 8, which will include wider lanes and berms, is part of a nationwide roadway repair effort in Mexico called the Megabachetón, which focuses on repaving highways and filling potholes.
Conditions on Highway 8 matter to Puerto Peñasco tourism because it's the only paved entry route for Arizona travelers heading there who enter Mexico via the Lukeville Port of Entry.
Besides improving roadway safety, the work would aim to offer faster access to Rocky Point.
The 60-mile drive between Lukeville and Puerto Peñasco takes about one hour under normal traffic conditions.
Tourism officials claim bad roadway conditions are one of the reasons why some travelers avoid driving to Mexico. About 1.6 million people visited Puerto Peñasco in 2025, down 20% from 2024, according to the city's convention and visitors bureau.
The investment in the highway repairs almost matches the economic impact of Puerto Peñasco tourism, which was valued at $115 million in 2025, according to visitors bureau director Lizette Daniela Ibarra.
Highway 8 was designated a "safety corridor" by Arizona and Sonora officials in 2016 and has bilingual signs, security cameras and increased law enforcement presence during peak travel periods and Green Angels, who provide roadside assistance.
How an earlier repair impacted travel
Staff at one of the city's condominium resorts think roadway conditions impact travelers' decisions to travel.
Encántame Resorts, located on Playa Encanto, entered a public-private partnership with Puerto Peñasco to repair potholes ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Resort staff supplied asphalt and patch materials to construction workers as part of the partnership, according to a news release from the resort about the Highway 8 work.
"Our guests noticed the difference immediately," said Keith Allen, Encantame's director of sales.
Fixing Highway 8 would build on the repairs Encantame helped fund over the summer. Allen said Mexico's investment in these roadway improvements "removes one of the last barriers standing between Arizona families and the beaches of Rocky Point."
When will Highway 8 rebuild be complete?
Construction on Highway 8 began recently and is expected to finish in May 2027.
The highway will remain accessible to travelers while construction takes place.