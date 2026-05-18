Miller’s lawyers argued the county attorney’s office was a political subdivision that had the power to sign the agreement. The lawyers also argued the board had no power to block the county attorney's 287(g) agreement.

Linley Wilson, one of Miller’s attorneys, said the board should not be “micromanaging” the county attorney’s office.

Without the agreement, the county's communication with ICE and DHS would be hindered, Wilson said.

Miller’s team also filed a motion to dismiss the case, which was denied.

The board’s attorney, Brett Johnson, argued that state law does not give county prosecutors the authority for the on-the-ground enforcement that the task force model of the agreement allows. That role remains within the sheriff’s office.

“The county attorney is way, way outside his lane and is taking both the powers of the board and the powers of the sheriff,” Johnson said.

He also argued that a prior agreement with DHS for the jail enforcement model with the sheriff’s office was approved by the board in an open meeting. That agreement has been in place since 2009 and was most recently updated in January.

In issuing his ruling, Judge Gordon stated the board had “demonstrated" success on the merits.

Wilson requested a stay of Gordon's ruling as a formality with the anticipation of requesting it with a higher court. She said it would also allow them time to consult with Miller to consider a potential appeal.