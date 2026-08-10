The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, with the justices in 2023 siding with Jack Daniel's and enjoining further sale of the squeaky toy.

But that just sent the case back to a lower court over an unresolved side issue: Even if the toy does infringe on Jack Daniel's' trademark, does it actually matter?

No, wrote appellate Judge Milan Smith.

The key, the judge wrote in the new 28-page ruling, is whether the existence and sale of the toy actually tarnishes the reputation that Jack Daniel's cultivated for its whiskey.

Smith explained that Jack Daniel's first has to prove that its trademark, including the design of the bottle and the label, is "famous.'' Then it has to show that the design of the other product is similar to that famous mark.

But the judge said there's a third test: does the design of the toy create "a mental image'' associated with the Jack Daniel's trademark that is "likely to damage'' the liquor company's reputation? And Smith said that's where Jack Daniel's fell short.

"Understandably, Jack Daniel's seeks to protect the value of the marks that identify it as 'the producer of a quality product,' '' Smith wrote. The company also wants to ensure it "will reap the financial rewards associated with the product's good reputation.''

The problem with what Jack Daniel's is arguing, the judge said, is that the company has identified only two things that fit the definition of being "famous'' and protected by trademark law: the Jack Daniel's name and the "trade dress,'' meaning the design of the bottle and the label.