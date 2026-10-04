Usually, winter brings snowstorms that cover those remains enough that condors won’t feed on them. But in the last few years, snowpack in the condor’s range has been minimal. By March of this year, snow cover in northern Arizona was just 20% of its average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In states across the West, scientists dubbed last winter a “snow drought.”

With warmer winters, condors are exposed to more carcasses shot using lead ammunition that would otherwise be covered by snow, Heydenberk said.

From Boise to the Grand Canyon

The California condors released on Sept. 26 came to the Vermilion Cliffs by way of Idaho.

“Drove them all the way from Truckee. Drove across all of Nevada,” said Julia Schmidt, a Peregrine Fund biologist who spent the last month traveling with the birds and preparing them for their transition into the wild.

All four birds hatched at a captive breeding facility in Boise last spring, making them a year and a half old.

"Rumor has it one of them is really big and another one is a spitfire,” Heydenberk said.

Each one has a distinct personality, Schmidt confirmed. Condors are really personable and curious, she said. “I have a feeling this particular group of birds is going to do very well.”

Once the condors are acclimated to the wild, the team of biologists at the Vermilion Cliffs will continue to monitor them via radio transmitters and GPS tracking.