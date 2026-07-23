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An 83-year-old hiker from Utah has gone missing on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said.

Gerald Guinn of Kanab, Utah, was reported missing by his hiking partner around 5 p.m. July 21 after the two became separated, prompting a search by multiple agencies, according to the National Park Service. Guinn and his hiking partner were in a remote area of the North Rim near the park's northeast boundary along Forest Service Road 610, also known as Dog Saddle, the park service said.

The July 22 search operation was focused on ground searches and searches by drones and helicopters, according to the park service.

Guinn is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds and having gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap, the park service said. He was not carrying hiking gear or camping equipment, the park service added.

Anyone who may have seen Guinn or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the park service's tip line at 888-653-0009.

This is at least the second person to go missing at the Grand Canyon National Park in 2026.

Sandarsh Krishna, 26, was reported missing April 28 from the park's North Rim, and his body was recovered May 9 below the rim near Verkamp's Visitor Center. After the search included calls to trace the man who turned in Krishna's backpack at a park hotel, a medical examiner's report found the Arizona State University student died by suicide.

There have been at least four hiker deaths at the Grand Canyon in 2026.