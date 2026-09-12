Gonzalez-Rosales did not tell The Republic why he still had those 3-year-old images in his phone.

Two other men arrested during the Zipps raids said Gonzalez-Rosales gave them a name and number to use to get hired at Zipps. One of the men said he paid Gonzalez-Rosales $300 for the name he used.

During his sentencing hearing, Gonzalez-Rosales’ defense attorney, Debbie Jang, slammed the federal government’s investigation as flawed because it failed to look deeper into how the restaurants hired kitchen staff.

“Mr. Gonzalez-Rosales has taken responsibility,” Jang told the judge. “Zipps has not.”

Not going after Zipps executives undercut the Trump administration's vow to go after serious criminal violators, she said.

“It’s not some secret that Zipps had undocumented workers,” Jang said. “The higher-ups in corporate knew what was going on.”

Zipps executives used Gonzalez-Rosales as a “pawn” to hire undocumented workers “to line their own pockets," Jang said.

When Gonzalez-Rosales spoke to the judge, he was contrite.

“I want to ask for forgiveness,” he said. “I wanted to do the right thing, but turned out it went wrong. I am about to lose everything, and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

He was sentenced to five months in prison, the bulk of which he had already served by the time of his June hearing.

He was then sent to the Eloy facility to await deportation proceedings.