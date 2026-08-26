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The mayor of Prescott Valley told others he wanted to meet two of his online critics before he got into a physical altercation with one of them at a local bar, according to interviews and police records obtained by The Arizona Republic.

An investigator pressed Kell Palguta on the possibility that the Aug. 17 incident at the Bird Cage Saloon in Prescott was not an accidental run-in, but part of a plan to confront a husband and wife who left negative comments about him and a friend on Facebook.

The officer asked Palguta why he recently told a friend he wanted to meet the couple, why he sat down next to one of them at the bar, and why, during a brief tussle over a barstool, he pulled the other man's hand as if he was "effecting an arrest."

Palguta denied he was trying to start a fight. He told police he sat there simply because it was an open seat, and he was trying to get the other man away from him.

He told the officer he couldn't remember exactly what was said before things got physical.

"Kell stated Robin and Scott were 'chirping' and he would 'chirp back a little,'" the officer wrote.

The police records revealed new details about the altercation involving Palguta, the third-term mayor of a rural Arizona town of about 50,000 people. Investigators treated Palguta as the sole instigator of the incident and dropped charges against two other people involved, records show.

Palguta, 49, has so far declined to discuss the matter in detail. He has not returned The Arizona Republic's requests for comment and, in an Aug. 20 social media post, said he wouldn't be addressing the charges publicly.