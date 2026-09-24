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A woman who abused her children, as her adopted daughter’s corpse rotted in the attic of their home, accepted a plea deal that would save her from the death penalty.

Maribel Loera will likely spend the next 25 years in prison if a judge agrees to the terms at her Oct. 16 sentencing.

Loera admitted she spent more than two years hiding her adoptive daughter's body while repeatedly abusing her other children.

Police arrested Rafael and Maribel Loera in January 2020 after police and firefighters discovered a child's skeletal remains in the attic of their Phoenix home after a fire, as well as numerous signs of abuse on their other children, according to court documents.

Rafael told investigators that he waited several days after his adoptive daughter had become very sick before he decided to take her to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in July 2017, documents said.

A trip to the hospital gets diverted to the attic

The girl, who had been renamed Ana Loera, began to vomit and convulse and later died before they reached the hospital, Rafael told police.

Fearing he would lose custody of the other children, Rafael drove back home, wrapped Ana's body in a sheet and hid it in the attic where it decomposed into bones for over two years, documents said.

Ana’s disappearance went unnoticed until January 2020, when another girl in the Loeras' custody called the police to report she was home alone and scared.