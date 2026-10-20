PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Abe Hamadeh is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of two men in the sexual assault of his opponent, Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.
Hamadeh, R-Arizona, announced the reward on the same day Reps. Yassamin Ansari, D-Arizona; Melanie Stansbury, D-New Mexico; and Maxine Dexter, D-Oregon, were set to hold a news conference "condemning sexual violence and standing in solidarity with Bernadette Greene-Placentia."
Hamadeh is the freshman incumbent in Arizona's solidly Republican 8th Congressional District, which covers a large part of the northwest metro Phoenix area that includes Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West and New River.
“Nothing is more important to me than the safety and security of my constituents," Hamadeh said in a written statement that accompanied his announcement of the reward offer. "As a former prosecutor who has fought for survivors of sexual assault, I am offering a reward for information leading to the capture and arrest of the two individuals responsible for this crime. Sexual assault is a serious violent offense. Survivors deserve justice, and those who commit these acts must be held accountable."
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A campaign spokesperson for Greene-Placentia took aim at Hamadeh in a lengthy written statement provided to The Arizona Republic.
"Congressman Hamadeh has announced a $10,000 reward, but his record raises serious questions. This is the same Congressman who publicly opposed extraditing Andrew and Tristan Tate to Britain, where they face 59 charges related to rape and sex trafficking," spokesperson Craig Beckman said. "So the question is fair: Why is Congressman Hamadeh calling for accountability in Bernadette’s case while opposing the extradition of other men accused of sexual violence to face charges in court?"
"Bernadette has been clear. She wants justice, and she wants every survivor to know they are not alone. That is where our focus remains," Beckman's statement continued.
Greene-Placentia told Maricopa County sheriff's deputies that two unknown assailants knocked her unconscious and raped her while she was fixing campaign road signs by herself in Sun City in the early hours of Aug. 14.
She has emphasized the topic leading up to Election Day. In fundraising emails sent on Oct. 11 and Oct. 13, she told supporters that she is facing $30,000 worth of unexpected security costs and will fight for survivors of sexual assault.
The Phoenix New Times first reported Greene-Placentia's allegations on Oct. 7.