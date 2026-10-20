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PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Abe Hamadeh is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of two men in the sexual assault of his opponent, Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.

Hamadeh, R-Arizona, announced the reward on the same day Reps. Yassamin Ansari, D-Arizona; Melanie Stansbury, D-New Mexico; and Maxine Dexter, D-Oregon, were set to hold a news conference "condemning sexual violence and standing in solidarity with Bernadette Greene-Placentia."

Hamadeh is the freshman incumbent in Arizona's solidly Republican 8th Congressional District, which covers a large part of the northwest metro Phoenix area that includes Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West and New River.

“Nothing is more important to me than the safety and security of my constituents," Hamadeh said in a written statement that accompanied his announcement of the reward offer. "As a former prosecutor who has fought for survivors of sexual assault, I am offering a reward for information leading to the capture and arrest of the two individuals responsible for this crime. Sexual assault is a serious violent offense. Survivors deserve justice, and those who commit these acts must be held accountable."

A campaign spokesperson for Greene-Placentia took aim at Hamadeh in a lengthy written statement provided to The Arizona Republic.