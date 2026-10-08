She said she did not know that the story breaking the news of the alleged assault would come out on Oct. 7, the day that early voting began in Arizona and people began to cast their ballots in her race. The Phoenix New Times first reported the allegations.

"My phone just started exploding yesterday morning," she said.

And she criticized, passionately, those who were skeptical of what she has shared.

"Obviously, there are some really nasty people who, I think, should just be ashamed of themselves," she said. "I hope that they don't look at their mom, or their wife, or their daughter, their sister, and act like that. It's just nasty."

"Nobody in their right mind, not for political race, not for sympathy or anything, would put themselves in this kind of position, to be judged by millions of people who have no idea what women are going through at that point," she said.

"They want to second-guess: 'Well, why didn't you go to the hospital? Why are you just now doing this?' And it's like, 'Wow, you have no idea,'" she said. "You get hit on the head to the point where you get knocked out, you come to, your mind's a little scrambled."

"I wasn't thinking in terms of, 'Oh, I'm going to have to prove this.' ... I guess I have to go out there and catch them myself, too," she said. "It's frustrating, to be honest."

Greene-Placentia, who is running in a district that overwhelmingly favors the GOP, does not have the campaign resources of many of her peer candidates.