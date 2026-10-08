PHOENIX — Bernadette Greene-Placentia has spent years under the radar.
A retired long-haul trucker, she launched a campaign against Republican Abe Hamadeh during the 2024 election cycle, pitching herself as a working-class alternative to the GOP and President Donald Trump. She failed to qualify for the ballot.
She tried her luck again in the 2026 midterms. Again, she ran into hiccups, hiring an accountant after apparent mistakes in her campaign finance reports drew questions from federal elections officials. She submitted financial disclosures she later acknowledged contained errors, framing the issue as a reflection of her working-class credentials.
She appeared alone on an Aug. 27 debate stage, telling a modest viewership the district was still up for grabs. Her opponent, incumbent Rep. Hamadeh, R-Arizona, declined an invitation to take part in the forum.
People are also reading…
"I don't really give (an expletive)" who constituents may have voted for in previous elections, she told a moderator.
But Greene-Placentia's life exploded into public view Oct. 7, the day she shared publicly that she was knocked unconscious and then violently raped while maintaining her road signs in the early hours of Aug. 14.
The allegations brought an unprecedented wave of attention to Greene-Placentia, a figure whose political aspirations have rarely drawn much awareness, even locally.
Her story was reported by state, local, national and international news outlets. She described to one interviewer after another the attack by two unknown men, whose faces she never glimpsed, in a location that was foggy to her because of the trauma.
"I already am getting incoming fire. People questioning everything, 'Oh, campaigns don't do that,'" she told CNN's Erin Burnett.
"Well, we're not a well-funded campaign. Unfortunately, because this is a red district, people aren't supporting it, even though we know that this district is winnable," she said. "But that means that I don't have security. That also means I don't have somebody else to put in those signs."
Greene-Placentia is running in Arizona's 8th Congressional District, an overwhelmingly Republican area that stretches across Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West, New River and other parts of the West Valley.
Criticizes skeptics: 'Wow, you have no idea'
She described her mixed feelings in an interview with The Arizona Republic Oct. 8, the day after her story became public.
She expressed frustration about the lack of details that might help Maricopa County investigators crack the case but was heartened by evidence that has confirmed her own hazy memory. Her landlord located a doorbell-camera video showing her leaving home about 12:15 a.m. the night she said she was attacked and returning at 1:40 a.m., she said. An aide said the campaign was working to obtain the video.
She said her bruises were faded but visible when Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies interviewed her weeks ago, although they did not take photos.
She said she feels a need to clarify details that had become unfocused in the crush of media attention, like a police report's claim that she told deputies one of the men called her a "Democratic b----," using a slur for women. Since the story became public, she has told reporters she heard only the last syllable of the first word — "-ic" — and assumed what the man had said but couldn't confirm it.
She said she did not know that the story breaking the news of the alleged assault would come out on Oct. 7, the day that early voting began in Arizona and people began to cast their ballots in her race. The Phoenix New Times first reported the allegations.
"My phone just started exploding yesterday morning," she said.
And she criticized, passionately, those who were skeptical of what she has shared.
"Obviously, there are some really nasty people who, I think, should just be ashamed of themselves," she said. "I hope that they don't look at their mom, or their wife, or their daughter, their sister, and act like that. It's just nasty."
"Nobody in their right mind, not for political race, not for sympathy or anything, would put themselves in this kind of position, to be judged by millions of people who have no idea what women are going through at that point," she said.
"They want to second-guess: 'Well, why didn't you go to the hospital? Why are you just now doing this?' And it's like, 'Wow, you have no idea,'" she said. "You get hit on the head to the point where you get knocked out, you come to, your mind's a little scrambled."
"I wasn't thinking in terms of, 'Oh, I'm going to have to prove this.' ... I guess I have to go out there and catch them myself, too," she said. "It's frustrating, to be honest."
Greene-Placentia, who is running in a district that overwhelmingly favors the GOP, does not have the campaign resources of many of her peer candidates.
She said she had gotten into the habit of putting up road signs by herself at night, when there was no traffic. A social media post from June showed a flash photo of Greene-Placentia posing with one of the signs after dark. Similar posts followed in mid-August.
"Trucker Tough means installing signs after midnight until the sun rises," she captioned one of the posts.
Hamadeh calls for accountability
In a written statement to The Arizona Republic, Hamadeh echoed her call for accountability.
"I have read the disturbing story and call upon authorities to investigate these serious allegations thoroughly, including finding all possible camera footage of the time and place in order to prosecute the crime to the fullest extent of the law," he said.
"No American should become a victim of a crime in their own community."
Greene-Placentia said she appreciated Hamadeh's statement of support, although she hasn't heard from him directly.
She also noted he has defended Andrew and Tristan Tate, two right-wing "manosphere" influencers accused in court of strangling women unconscious and raping them, when few others did.
"Obviously, I'm gonna point out that somebody who is supporting the Tate brothers, and voted against releasing the Epstein files, it's a little odd," she said. "But I do appreciate the statement that he released."
She said she wasn't sure whether the alleged attack was politically motivated and speculated it may have been a "crime of opportunity." She said her face is on campaign signs, and she was wearing a campaign T-shirt at the time.
"I definitely feel that I was recognized," she said.
'These guys snuck up'
The attack has shaken the identity she forged across decades as a trucker, she said. Greene-Placentia had leaned into a no-nonsense, gritty personality on the campaign trail and said she prides herself on her independence.
That was part of her reluctance to come forward, she told The Republic. In an interview, she returned several times to the fact that the men approached her silently from behind and on foot. If they traveled by car, she didn't see or hear it, she said.
"I've always thought of myself as a very strong woman. I was alone on the road for twenty-seven years," she said. "I always thought of myself as being able to take care of myself."
"After four million miles, I have pretty good situational awareness, and these guys snuck up behind me," she said.
"The reason I ran is to give a voice to everyday Americans," she told CNN. "And that means, now, I have an opportunity, as horrible as this situation is, to also be a voice for women that have been victims of sexual assault."