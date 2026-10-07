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PHOENIX — An Arizona congressional candidate said she was raped during an early-morning trip to repair her campaign road signs.

Bernadette Greene-Placentia told sheriff's deputies that an unknown man knocked her unconscious and then penetrated her while she was maintaining the road signs in the early hours of Aug. 14, according to a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office incident report provided to The Arizona Republic by a campaign aide.

Greene-Placentia, a Democrat, told deputies she was hit in the back of the head by two men between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., after pulling into an empty parking lot to repair her street signs. She woke up to one of the men ending his sexual attack, she told deputies.

She said the attack left bruises on her arms from being held down and a large bump on the back of her head, and she bled from her vagina for several days. One of the men also called her a "Democratic b---," she told deputies.

The Phoenix New Times first reported the allegations.

Green-Placentia's account could not be independently verified by The Arizona Republic. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation was ongoing.

Greene-Placentia told authorities she did not remember what the two men looked like or what they were wearing, but said one was wearing black boots and had small feet.

She said the attack may have happened in the Sun City area, north of 99th Avenue and south of Bell Road, but she did not remember the exact location. She told deputies she remembered only a yellow-and-black sign, which may have been a laundromat.