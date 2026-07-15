Rodolico told family members he was assaulted by two men before changing his answer to between five or six, documents stated.

Police arrested him on July 11 and questioned him over the alleged assault and how the evidence contradicted him. Rodolico readily told investigators about the nature of the cuts themselves but was hesitant when asked about how they were inflicted, documents said.

He then told detectives that he took a woman who randomly added him on Snapchat to a movie on the evening of July 5 and afterward drove somewhere he couldn’t remember to make out, according to police records.

Rodolico said two masked and tattooed men — one armed with a gun and the other a knife — then attacked him and his date while giving inconsistent details about where the woman was, other than that the men had repeatedly stabbed her with knives and adding that the man with the gun holstered it before pulling out his own knife, documents said.

He told police he was able to free himself and drove away, and that the woman was probably dead.

When detectives accused Rodolico of lying and presented evidence contradicting him, he sat in silence before admitting he lied because he had a cigar and wasn’t allowed to smoke or drink while on probation, documents said.

He then told detectives that an unknown man had ordered him to bring Jones to a remote area outside Lake Pleasant but didn’t know the man planned to kill her, according to documents.

Rodolico was unable to explain how he communicated with the unknown man and admitted to visiting the remote location prior to picking Jones up, documents stated.