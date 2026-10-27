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TEMPE — A police commander with the Arizona State University Police Department was placed on administrative leave, but the university remained tight-lipped about the circumstances around Commander Anthony Momon's leave.

Department spokesperson Amanda O'Halloran declined to answer questions regarding whether the leave was related to an internal investigation.

"The department does not discuss personnel matters or the circumstances surrounding changes in an employee's employment status," she said in an emailed statement on Oct. 26.

It was unclear when Momon was placed on leave or why.

Momon has been with the ASU Police Department since 2003, according to The Arizona Republic's state employment database. He was paid around $140,000 as of February 2025 after being promoted to police commander in 2024, according to an ASU news release.

In 2021, he was paid around $85,000 as a police sergeant.

O'Halloran also said that Commander Daniel Macias retired and declined to answer further questions related to Macias.