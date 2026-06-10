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Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne unveiled a new grant to expand educator apprenticeships, tying a policy push to a reelection bid that focuses on the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.

The Arizona Department of Education will distribute $300,000 over the next two years to support roughly 100 teachers in training, which Horne said could result in an additional $3,000 per apprentice. It will expand the department’s Arizona Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program that was launched in 2025 under Horne's guidance.

The program allows aspiring educators to get paid while they receive hands-on experience under the guidance of experienced teachers and complete courses for certification. The grant will be distributed by the National Center for Grow Your Own, a private nonprofit organization that helps local communities train and retain educators. Funds will be used to support teacher wages and cover the cost of their education.

According to Horne, his office first began to address Arizona’s teacher shortage back in 2003 when the department helped create alternative pathways for teachers who didn’t have a traditional education background.

“We've added a lot of teachers that way, and we need them because we have a terrible teacher shortage in our state," Horne told The Arizona Republic. “A lot of students are taught by permanent substitutes who aren't properly trained to teach them.”

Teacher retention becomes focus amid reelection bid