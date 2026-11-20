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The attorneys for Arizona children who were sexually abused for years by their father are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that Arizona's high court is unconstitutionally allowing religious institutions to unilaterally determine when they don't have to report congregants who tell them they are molesting children.

Attorneys John Trebon and Lynne Cadigan want the justices to set aside the unanimous July ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court that shields the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and two of its bishops from any liability for failing to report that Paul Adams told church bishops and others about his years-long abuse of his children. The lawsuit contends that the failure to report to authorities, and Adams' admissions, allowed him to continue to molest his children for years.

In throwing out the lawsuit, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that religious institutions are entitled to decide when their doctrines require them to keep secret a confession made by a congregant about child abuse. The Arizona justices said the First Amendment provisions allowing "free exercise'' of religion preclude those decisions by church officials from being second-guessed by trial judges.

The July ruling also said it is the religious institution — and not courts — that get to decide who, beyond "clergy'' members, also are exempt from requirements to report child abuse to authorities.

Trebon and Cadigan are arguing to the nation's high court that the ruling was legally wrong.

"It is the role of the judiciary, not churches, to interpret secular state standards,'' Trebon said. "The Arizona Supreme Court wildly misapplied the First Amendment to emasculate a neutral state statute."