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PHOENIX — The attorneys for two girls molested for years by their father are making a last-ditch effort to convince the Arizona Supreme Court it was wrong in holding the Mormon church immune from liability over what its bishops and others knew.

Lynne Cadigan said she and co-counsel John Trebon are not arguing that clerics have to disclose everything they hear in confession. That clearly is protected by Arizona law.

But Cadigan said the justices got it wrong when they concluded that each religion gets to decide not only when its clergy can ignore laws that require everyone else in Arizona to report ongoing child abuse, but also to define for themselves — free from oversight by Arizona courts — what is considered a protected "confidential communication,'' even when multiple people have heard it.

"I don't understand why the Supreme Court ignored the clear intent of the legislation trying to protect children who are voiceless,'' Cadigan told Capitol Media Services.

"The purpose of the statute is to give voice to children who have no way of protecting themselves,'' she said. "Instead, they decided to place their emphasis on protecting the perpetrators' souls and ignore the needs of these abused children.''

Potentially more significant, Cadigan and Trebon are telling the justices that letting their decision stand creates a dangerous precedent, allowing each religion to interpret what and when they have to report and what the law requires.