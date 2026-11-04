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Arizona Democrats up and down the ticket pretty much routed their foes, delivering what GOP gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs acknowledged may have been inevitable: It was not a good time to be running as a Republican.

"It is a bad year,'' he told Capitol Media Services Tuesday night as the numbers were coming in showing he was headed for defeat in his bid to deny a second term to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

"Just look at the national picture,'' Biggs said. "If affordability's your issue and you've got gas prices that are the second highest in the country in Arizona, it's going to be tough.''

He's not alone in that assessment.

Former state Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, a supporter who came to what Biggs had hoped would be a victory rally Tuesday night in Chandler, said Republicans were already starting the races with a handicap.

"There's a natural inclination for the people to vote against the party that's in power,'' he said. "In the midterms, you're going to get a swing to the other side anyway.''

But there was more than that. Farnsworth said the pocketbook issues, including the price of fuel, created additional headwinds for Republicans. And he said who caused it — and whether some of the blame goes back to both COVID and the Biden administration — ended up not mattering.

And then there is the war in Iran.

"Certainly he made that decision,'' Farnsworth said of President Donald Trump.