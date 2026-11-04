And Democrat Julia Romero Gusse, running as a lone Democrat against the two GOP House incumbents in LD 16, managed to knock Rep. Chris Lopez out, though Rep. Teresa Martinez survived.

Even current House Speaker Steve Montenegro had to battle just to remain at the state Capitol. Democrat Christine Scianna outpolled him but, as the lone Democrat in the race for the two seats, managed instead to knock out Montenegro's seatmate James Taylor.

All of that blew up the Republicans' 17-13 edge in the Arizona Senate and their 33-27 margin in the House.

Democrats will have a working majority, and a governor, Katie Hobbs, who has espoused many of the same causes as her Democratic counterparts, who will now control both chambers for the first time since 1966.

"Don't have all of the revenue" needed

Even so, "We recognize that we don't have all of the revenue that will be needed immediately to potentially fill all the gaps that we know exist,'' Sundareshan said.

One thing many Democrats would like to do is repeal the decision by Republicans to create a flat income tax rate, which did away with a "progressive'' rate where people earning more paid a higher percentage. Democrats have cited figures saying that removed $2 billion a year in state revenues; Republicans said it stimulated the economy, noting that state budgets have continued to grow.

"That's not a fair structure,'' said Sundareshan.