The two men served on Trump's legal team when he faced felony charges related to a 2016 hush-money payment to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Epshteyn has influence within the Justice Department, in part because of his closeness with Blanche, Axios has reported.

He reportedly helped defend the businessman Gautam Adani before Blanche dropped the criminal fraud and bribery charges against the Indian billionaire, according to the Wall Street Journal. Epshteyn has denied having any relationship with Adani.

Standing has seen ups and downs

Epshteyn's association with the Trump family stemmed from a friendship between himself and Eric Trump while they both attended Georgetown University. Epshteyn was at Eric Trump's 2014 wedding and once tweeted that he was proud to call Eric Trump a friend.

He worked on the committee organizing Trump's inauguration in January 2017 and became an assistant to the president and a communications director once Trump took office. He advised the president's reelection campaign in 2020.

He went on to help run the legal teams that defended Trump from an onslaught of civil and criminal allegations before the 2024 reelection campaign, successfully delaying several legal battles and preserving Trump's bid for president.

Epshteyn's standing within Trump's inner circle diminished after the president's victory in late 2024, after reports that he had asked job-seekers for money in exchange for advancing their chances of a position in the next Trump White House. He denied the allegations and called them "fake."