There were 16,200 active DACA recipients in Arizona as of June 2026, the seventh-highest number of any state. The nationwide total is 436,350, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

"No one should live in fear of being separated from their family or the only home that they have ever known," Mayes said in a June video. Mayes talked about a lawsuit filed by a coalition of state attorneys general and civil rights groups that successfully overturned President Donald Trump's order curbing birthright citizenship. Her post said, "the Constitution is not optional and I will always fight to protect the rights of Arizonans."

Petersen shot back on X, offering "some free legal advice to our sitting AG. DACA is found nowhere in the Constitution."

"She is fighting to protect illegals," Petersen wrote in reply. "I will keep our border secure and will work with the federal government to deport everyone who enters this country illegally. We welcome everyone who comes here legally and abides by the law. But be ready to be deported or prosecuted if you don't."

Mayes and her Democratic allies alleged Petersen would deport DACA recipients, who have been in legal limbo for over a decade because of courtroom and political challenges to the program. Far from the debate stage, her campaign has amplified Petersen's statements at least a half dozen times and included them in fundraising pleas.

Petersen said after the debate that's not what he said.

"DACA recipients are currently here legally," he said. "They're here legally. They cannot be deported."