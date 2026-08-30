Mayes' spokesperson, Richie Taylor, accused Montenegro of "cherry-picking evidence to push a partisan political narrative."

"He ignores the totality of the facts in this case, selectively omitting evidence that contradicts his assertions," Taylor said. "Whether that's deliberate, or simply a byproduct of an unserious 'investigation' being run by a partisan out-of-state law firm, is unclear."

The exchange with Faust

Montenegro's letter to Mayes sought her answers to several questions, contrasting what the attorney general concluded with what the House's investigators have found so far.

The letter says Kottoor offered something of value to Faust to influence his decision on the rate increase request. Faust led DCS from 2019 to early 2023, when he was replaced by Hobbs. He is now the city manager in Peoria.

Faust told the House's investigators that in the fall of 2022, as Hobbs' transition team was interviewing people to lead DCS, Kottoor said he would recommend Hobbs retain Faust if Faust approved the rate increase for Sunshine Residential. The letter says Faust "immediately" reported the incident to then-Deputy Director Robert Navarro, and high-ranking DCS official Alex Ong confirmed Navarro relayed the conversation to him. Publicly released records aren't clear on exactly when Faust told others of that conversation.

In an interview with The Republic, Faust confirmed that Kottoor made the offer, which Faust described as shocking. Did he take Kottoor's offer as a quid pro quo?

"How else would you take that?" Faust said, describing the situation as "he said you do something for me, and I'll do something for you."