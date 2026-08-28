Wagering on elections

But Mayes also charged Kalshi with violating a separate law that bans games of chance involving money. That covers other topics on which Kalshi takes bets, such as who will win an Oscar for best actor or what the high temperature will be on a certain date.

There also is another Arizona law that specifically outlaws all wagering on elections. Yet right now it is possible to place a bet on who will be the next governor, or whether Democrat Mayes will survive a challenge from Republican Warren Petersen in the November election.

In fact, as of Friday, about a third more people who have so far put down close to $10,400 on that race (they don't have to be from Arizona to bet) think Mayes will survive the election challenge.

The Arizona case started when the Arizona Department of Gaming, which has oversight of legal sports gambling in Arizona, sent a letter earlier this year to Kalshi saying its practices run afoul of laws that regulate gambling on professional and college sports. Douglas Jensen, the department's chief law enforcement officer, said state law says only companies with a state license can do that.

But the letter said this isn't just about whether Arizonans can wager on their favorite teams. He said the state criminal code makes it illegal to accept wagers, not just on games of skill or chance but on "any other unknown or contingent future event or occurrence whatsoever.''

Kalshi responded by filing suit in federal court, asking Liburdi to rule its activities are regulated by federal law that preempts any state regulation. It asked the judge to bar Arizona from trying to enforce its laws against it.