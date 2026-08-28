The key, she wrote, is that eligibility for in-state tuition is not based on being an Arizona resident. Instead, to qualify, someone needs to have attended an Arizona high school "while physically present in this state for at least two years'' and to have obtained a diploma in Arizona.

That means it is not residency that triggers eligibility, Mayes said. Therefore, she said, it does not run afoul of the federal law.

"Although many people who meet the eligibility requirements will also be residents, not all will be,'' Mayes wrote in her legal opinion. "For example, a student could meet the statute's attendance and graduation requirement, move to another state, and then plan to return to Arizona for college. That student would not be a current Arizona resident, but would be eligible for in-state tuition.''

She also said the law allows in-state tuition for someone who crosses into Arizona every day from another state to attend school here despite being a legal resident of the other state.

Conversely, she said, some Arizona residents will not be eligible for in-state tuition. She gave the example of an Arizona resident who did not attend high school here for the two years required by the law and did not graduate from high school here.

The Department of Justice, however, says the result is the same: Arizona residents in this country without legal status get to pay a rate of tuition lower than U.S. citizens who are residents of other states.

Would also affect community colleges