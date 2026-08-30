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PHOENIX — Just because your new neighbors plan to build their house in a way that you hadn't been told does not make its owners guilty of creating a nuisance — even if they will be able to look into your backyard, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled.

Nor does the fact that your scenic view would be blocked, the judges concluded.

In fact, in their unanimous ruling, the three-judge panel said there is no basis at all in Arizona law for claims for loss of privacy or that a view will be obstructed. And, absent a contrary decision from the Arizona Supreme Court, the ruling not only allows construction to begin but also confirms that precedent for all future cases.

The unusual case dates back to 2014 when Tina and John Pavlak purchased a home on Lot 11 within the gated Sonoran Estates community, which is part of Red Mountain Ranch in northeast Mesa.

At the time, the adjacent Lot 10 was vacant. Further, the city and the homeowners association had required any new home and additions to fit within the "building envelope'' within the lot.

Based on those assurances, the Pavlaks said they made significant improvements to their own property.

In 2024, however, the HOA and the city approved a request by Funk Family Enterprises, which had purchased that adjacent lot, to modify the envelope and allow a home to be built farther uphill on the property to improve the view and to be able to get a better price for it.

A trial judge threw out a series of claims by the Pavlaks to block construction, including one claiming consumer fraud, which he called frivolous. That left the argument that the revamped plans created a nuisance.