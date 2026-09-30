Gowan said the 30-year lease on the 1,061-acre Sierra Vista property for $6.9 million — the solar user was the only bidder — comes out to $217 an acre per year. Gowan suggested an outright sale could bring more money.

Sahid said the deal actually is worth more, as royalties on the electricity produced will generate a minimum of $8.6 million.

She also said lease revenues, including the royalties, are distributed directly — and immediately — to K-12 schools.

By contrast, when state lands are sold, the amount goes into the trust, with schools getting a percentage of those earnings.

Gowan said he remains unconvinced that locking up the land for 30 years makes sense.

"We're going to need homes down there,'' he said. "That solar development is right in the heart of a region of the growth pattern of Sierra Vista that would be ideal for housing. I don't know how the Land Department hasn't seen that.''

Sahid, however, said she believes the return on that specific parcel would have been less had it been sold outright — assuming anyone actually would have bid to buy it. Leasing, she said, is a better option.

And she said there are other considerations about lease versus sale.

"The state Land Department retains that asset, hopefully growing in appreciation as the surrounding area continues to grow and develop, which I think is what we all want to see in those areas,'' Sahid said. In the interim, she said, the state is getting income while it waits for a better time to sell in 30 years when the land should be worth more.